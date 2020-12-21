New York man charged with malicious wounding after stabbing incident in Morgantown

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Morgantown Police say they arrested Alonzo M. Young Jr. of New York, NY, after a stabbing on University Ave on Monday at approximately 7:20 am.

911 dispatchers told the officers that the suspect reportedly stabbed a victim and then fled on foot. Medical personnel transported the victim to J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital with stab wounds to his shoulder and back.

Approximately five minutes after the alleged stabbing, officers made contact with young, who matched the description of the suspect near the intersection of Beechurst and University Avenue.

Young is charged with malicious wounding and is awaiting arraignment.

The incident is being investigated the Morgantown Police Department. Anyone with additional information is asked to notify the Morgantown Police Department at 304-284-7522.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.