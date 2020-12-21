Advertisement

Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 4:36 PM EST|Updated: 16 hours ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) -Norman Russell Clinton, 87, of Barrackville passed away on Sunday, December 20, 2020 at Good Samaritan Society in Belington.  He was born in Fairmont on March 16, 1933 a son of the late Lewis and Florence Hall Clinton. He graduated from Barrackville High School.  Norman proudly served his country in the United State Navy.  He worked his life on the railroad retiring from CSX Transportation. He enjoyed time with his family, especially his grandchildren. He is survived by two daughters Denise Boyce and her husband James of Barrackville, and Norma Jean Hibbs and her husband Melvin of Barrackville: three grandchildren Dustin Michael Garrett, Joseph Ira Garrett, and Jazmine Boyce. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Rosalind Eve Strincosky Clinton on November 11, 2007. Norman will be laid to rest with his wife in a private service at Grandview Memorial Gardens. Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home is handling his arrangements. Donations may be made the Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home, 209 Merchant Street Fairmont WV to assist with funeral expenses. Condolences may be made at www.carpenterandford.com

