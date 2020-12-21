Advertisement

Paraglider dressed as Santa rescued from California power lines

By KMAX/KOVR staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 8:25 AM EST
RIO LINDA, Calif. (KMAX/KOVR) - It is a sight no one wants to see: “Santa” tangled up, no sleigh and no snow.

The man, who was dressed as Santa, was paragliding when he hit a power pole.

“We’re just really blown away! This is like the biggest news we get in Rio Linda,” Marissa Berghorst said.

The man typically comes down chimneys this time of year.

“We see him flying around all of the time. It’s like some kind of go-kart with a parachute on top of it,” Crystal Kennedy said.

The jolly St. Nick traded in Rudolph for this aircraft and was just trying to spread some holiday cheer.

“He was actually just flying over here to drop off some candy canes for the kids. And that’s when he experienced engine problems. I guess he thought he couldn’t make it back to the airport, but it happens,” Kennedy said.

Sacramento Metro Fire said the Santa is going to be OK.

People got a jolt of joy knowing Santa will be able to take flight again after his entanglement with power lines.

“A big relief. He’s going to be able to get all of the presents anywhere. So it’s a good day,” Berghorst said.

