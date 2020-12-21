Advertisement

Reports: Tennessee Opts Out of Liberty Bowl Due to Positive COVID-19 Tests in Program

Sources tell ESPN that Mississippi State and Army are believed to be potential replacements
KNOXVILLE, TN - NOVEMBER 30, 2019 - Running back Eric Gray #3 of the Tennessee Volunteers and...
KNOXVILLE, TN - NOVEMBER 30, 2019 - Running back Eric Gray #3 of the Tennessee Volunteers and Offensive lineman Trey Smith #73 of the Tennessee Volunteers during the game between the Vanderbilt Commodores and the Tennessee Volunteers at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, TN. Photo By Jenna Laughlin/Tennessee Athletics(Tennessee Athletic Communications)
Dec. 21, 2020
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WDTV) - Sources tell ESPN that Tennessee has opted out of the AutoZone Liberty Bowl due to head coach Jeremy Pruitt, staff members and players testing positive for COVID-19.

The testing was conducted on Sunday and the results came back today. The team also retested today to confirm the results, but due to the positive cases and contact tracing, the Volunteers aren’t left with enough players to participate in the game against West Virginia.

No new opponent has been announced yet. However, sources tell ESPN that Mississippi State and Army are potential candidates to replace Tennessee in the Liberty Bowl.

