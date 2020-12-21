Reports: Tennessee Opts Out of Liberty Bowl Due to Positive COVID-19 Tests in Program

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WDTV) - Sources tell ESPN that Tennessee has opted out of the AutoZone Liberty Bowl due to head coach Jeremy Pruitt, staff members and players testing positive for COVID-19.

The testing was conducted on Sunday and the results came back today. The team also retested today to confirm the results, but due to the positive cases and contact tracing, the Volunteers aren’t left with enough players to participate in the game against West Virginia.

No new opponent has been announced yet. However, sources tell ESPN that Mississippi State and Army are potential candidates to replace Tennessee in the Liberty Bowl.

