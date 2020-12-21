BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) -Richard Allen Wheeler, 69, of Fairmont, passed away on Sunday, December 20, 2020 at Mon General Hospital. He was born October 20, 1951, in Clarksburg; a son of the late Clarence Wheeler and Juanita (Dawson) Wheeler. Richard was a 1970 graduate of Washington Irving High School in Clarksburg. He worked as a machinist at Mountaineer Machine / Swanson Plating until his retirement. Richard is survived by his wife of 44 years, Cathleen Denise (Malone) Wheeler of Fairmont; his son, Michael Timothy Wheeler and his wife, Kate of Maidsville; his daughter, Jennifer Loraine Wheeler of St. Louis, MO; his sister, Patricia Conch of Houston, TX; his uncle, Joseph Dawson of Enterprise; brother-in-law, Robert Malone and his wife, Kei of Worcester, MA; his in-laws, Peggy and Bill Malone of Morgantown; several nieces and nephews. In keeping with his wishes, Richard will be cremated, there will be no visitation or services. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.carpenterandford.com.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.