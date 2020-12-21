BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) -Sara Catherine Trecost Musser, 70, of Clarksburg, WV, passed away on Friday, December 18, 2020 at Bridgeport Nursing and Rehab. Sara was born in Clarksburg, on August 16, 1950, a daughter of the late Frank and Jeannette Cirrullo Trecost. Her husband, Junius Kimmel Musser III preceded her in death. She is survived by two children, Kristi Musser and companion Shane Shreves of Clarksburg, and Junius Musser IV of Bridgeport; her brother, Patsy Trecost of Clarksburg and her sister, Frances Trecost Foreman of Nutter Fort; niece, Kelly Foreman Moriarty, and nephews, Patsy Trecost II and Christian Trecost. She also leaves behind her grand pup, Meatball. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her brother-in-law, Larry Foreman and sister-in-law, Sally “Corky” Trecost. Sara was a graduate of Notre Dame High School and retired from United Summit Center where she was a secretary. She formerly worked for St. Mary’s Hospital as a switchboard operator. Sarah was a member of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church. She loved life, enjoyed music, especially Motown, and loved dancing. She was a very loyal and faithful person who adored her children. A graveside service will be held Wednesday, December 23, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. in the Holy Cross Cemetery with Father Sravan Kumar presiding. A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the multiple sclerosis society @secure.mymsaa.org Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com A servicer of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

