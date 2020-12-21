BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) -Shirley Ann Bailey Matheny, 72, of Bridgeport, WV, passed away on Friday, December 18, 2020, at her residence. Shirley was born on April 26, 1948 in Clarksburg, WV, a daughter of the late Lena Pandora Rudy. She is also preceded in death by her husband, Roger Lee Matheny, who passed on April 12, 2019. Shirley is survived by her four sons, Perry McAtee of NC, Randy McAtee, U.S. Navy Veteran, of NC, Jason Matheny of Clarksburg and Joshua Matheny of NC; two grandsons, Alec and Trey McAtee; mother-in-law, Ann Matheny; brother, Gary Rudy of NC; and several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. The family would like to extend a special thank you to her caregivers, Nancy, Mary Jane, Vicki, Shannon, Mary, Tina and Carol. Shirley was a graduate of Notre Dame High School. She worked at Montgomery Ward in their furniture sales department. She loved to play cards and did not like to be beat. She enjoyed relaxing while watching television. Family and friends may call at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort, on Tuesday, December 22, 2020, from 12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m. Interment will take place in the Holy Cross Cemetery, Wednesday, December 23, 2020, at 3:00 p.m. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

