Sunday Night Forecast | December 20th 2020

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Isolated showers may continue through the night, and skies will remain cloudy. Our overnight lows hang just around freezing. Tomorrow, rain begins in the afternoon and transitions to snow in the evening, with wind gusts up to 20 mph. These scattered snow showers come to a stop on Tuesday afternoon, but we stay cloudy and windy. A high pressure system moves in on Wednesday, so the morning will be sunny, with cloud cover increasing through the day, but temperatures are around 50. These warm temperatures stick around into Thursday, but rain begins early in the morning, continuing through the day. The rain turns to snow in the evening, continuing into Friday morning. The temperatures drop down into the teens overnight headed into Friday, and snow showers continue through the morning. The snow begins to slow down in the afternoon, but isolated showers are still possible. Saturday will be cold, with that chance for isolated showers hanging around, but we do begin to dry out. A high pressure system moves in on Sunday, and we remain cold but won’t see any precipitation.

Tonight: Scattered rain showers continue, and cloudy skies stick around. It will be a calm night, with temperatures around freezing. Low: 32

Monday: We warm up to the mid-40s, but strong wind gusts are possible. Afternoon rain turns to snow in the evening. High: 44

Tuesday: Snow from the overnight hours stops in the afternoon, but the day remains cloudy. High: 36

Wednesday: The morning will be sunny, with cloud cover increasing through the day. We stay warm and dry. High: 50