Wilma Anis Pumphrey, 93, of Weston, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, December 20, 2020. She passed under the compassionate care of Crestview Manor in Jane Lew. She was born in Braxton County on June 28, 1927, a daughter of the late Stanton and Minnie Williams Conrad. In addition to her parents, Wilma was preceded in death by one grandson, Holly Pumphrey; and five siblings: Mary Buckhannon, Thelma Pumphrey, Geneva Vankirk, Virgil Conrad, and Jimmy Conrad. On September 15, 1945, Wilma married the love of her life, Elmer Alton Pumphrey. They shared 57 wonderful years of marriage before his passing on May 11, 2003. They have been reunited to share eternity. Remembering Wilma’s gracious and spunky nature are one son, William Pumphrey and wife, Kathy, of Dalton, OH; three daughters: Lovie Keener and husband, Jim, of Weston, Evelyn Heater and husband, Jim, of McGuire Park, and Sharon Lester and husband, Wes, of Jane Lew; fourteen grandchildren; twenty-seven great-grandchildren; twenty-four great-great-grandchildren; one sister, Waneda Riffle of St. Lucas, FL; two brothers: Ray Conrad and wife, Marie, and Clyde Conrad both of Weston; and several nieces and nephews. Wilma attended the First Church of God in Weston until her health prevented her from traveling. In the early 1960′s she cooked at Caravan Restaurant in Weston and later retired from WV Glass Factory after fifteen years of employment. Although she kept a job, Wilma loved caring for her family and home. Her favorite pastime was spoiling all her grandchildren. She also enjoyed sewing and traveling to Ohio and Tennessee with her family. Wilma was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and sister and will be missed by all who knew her. Due to the current COVID-19 restrictions, face masks are required indoors. Family and friends will gather for Visitation at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service located at 144 Hackers Creek Rd. in Jane Lew from 12-1 p.m. on Saturday, December 26, 2020. Funeral Services will begin at 1 p.m. on Saturday in the Pat Boyle Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Mike Riffle officiating. Interment will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens in Jane Lew. We, at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service, are honored and privileged to serve the family of Wilma Anis Pumphrey. Online condolences may be expressed at www.PatBoyleFuneralHome.com.

