Wisdom to Wealth- Monday, Dec. 21

John Halterman: Are you like me and recently turned fifty and wondering what am I gonna do besides grow this sweet mustache? Well, from a financial standpoint, there’s a lot to do. Because you’ve just now entered the retirement red zone. And what we’ve got to be thinking about is how you’re going to win this retirement game. Well, step one is we gotta figure out the exact age you plan to retire and how much income you’re going to need in order to maintain the lifestyle you desire. Step two, we gotta shore up your income plan. We gotta know exactly how much money you need and what sources will we be pulling this income from and will it last the rest of our life. Step three, if you haven’t saved enough, don’t worry, you have plenty of time because at age fifty they allow the what we call catch-up provisions. What that basically means is now you can put more away. So what I would suggest is, max out every retirement plan you can. And don’t worry, you don’t have to do this alone. Call me and I’ll help you. For more answers, call or visit my website today.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.