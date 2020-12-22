Advertisement

10-year-old dream comes to life at Windmill Park

By Madeline Edwards
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 11:42 AM EST|Updated: 21 hours ago
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Community members worked together to decorate their local park with lights to bring holiday cheer to everyone who passes by.

Back in 2010 Regina Riley set out to bring a Christmas project to her community in Fairmont.

She imagined turning an underused park into a place for people to feel the holiday spirit.

Riley went as far as getting a permit to set up a light display in Windmill Park. Back then she didn’t have the support to bring the project to life.

This year was different.

“I really didn’t know how it was going to affect the community. When it was posted on Facebook for donations one of our former community members that lived in Florida sent a message to her mother and her mother gave money,” Riley said.

With donations from the community, Riley was able to purchase the materials needed for the lights.

Then she turned to another community member, Dre’ Hodges to make the display special.

As a Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering major at WVU, he had the access and imagination to create items for the display.

He said growing up in the area encouraged him to get involved.

“Like she said we’ve had a permit for 10 years and I’ve never seen anything like this,” Hodges said.

His bosses at the Innovation Hub at WVU let him use their equipment to make designs for the lights. He added without their help this project wouldn’t have been possible.

Hodges said he cut out the Merry Christmas sign on the same machine that cut face shields for COVID-19 relief.

He added being able to put his own stamp on the display was rewarding.

Riley and Hodges planned to expand the project next year and get more community involvement.

