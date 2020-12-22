Advertisement

Army Replaces Tennessee in Liberty Bowl

Will face WVU on New Year’s Eve at 4 p.m.
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 9:36 PM EST|Updated: 11 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WDTV) - Just a few hours after Tennessee opted out of the Liberty Bowl due to positive COVID-19 tests within its football program, WVU has found its new opponent in Army.

The Black Knights accepted their bid to replace the Volunteers after finishing the 2020 season 9-2 overall, going an undefeated 8-0 at home. Army defeated Air Force Saturday, 10-7 to win the Commander-in-Chief’s Trophy. Their only two losses of the year were to Tulane, 38-12, and to No. 14 Cincinnati, 24-10.

Originally, the Black Knights were supposed to play in the Independence Bowl, which was scheduled for this Saturday. However, that game was cancelled due to the bowl organizers being unable to find an opponent.

Kickoff on New Year’s Eve between West Virginia and Army is set for 4 p.m. The game will be televised on ESPN.

WHAT THEY’RE SAYING

Shane Lyons - WVU Director of Athletics

“The opponent might have changed, but that’s it. As I said before, the Mountaineers are looking forward to playing in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl and coming to Memphis,” WVU Director of Athletics Shane Lyons said. “Our team deserves to be in a bowl and so does the 9-2 Army squad. While we are disappointed that Tennessee couldn’t be in the game, Army needed a bowl and an opponent, and the Mountaineers are glad to solve the problem. Even though the two teams have not played since 1961, we are honored to face the Black Knights in a tradition rich bowl game.”

Neal Brown - WVU Football Coach

“I have great respect for the Army football tradition and the sacrifice the Cadets make daily for our country. Coach Monken and his staff have done a terrific job at West Point with 43 wins in the last five years,” WVU Coach Neal Brown said. “We started the day preparing for one opponent and will end it preparing for another but that’s how crazy 2020 has been.”

