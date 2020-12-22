Advertisement

Coronavirus relief bill contains everything except local and state aid

By Joe Buchanan
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 6:57 PM EST|Updated: 14 hours ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The coronavirus relief bill contains nearly 5,600 pages, touching on everything from the New River Gorge’s status as a national park to making it a felony to stream copyright material.

It feels like the $900-billion bill contains everything except direct local and state aid.

“It is disappointing not seeing that money go to the county. I want to see the legislature to call into session and decide where that money will be allocated,” said Monongalia County Commissioner Tom Bloom.

He sent his congratulations to Senator Joe Manchin for his role in passing this budget. But he says that if this county level aid is not instated, local level issues may slip through the cracks.

Governor Jim Justice, Monday, said the local aid was a hold up for House Democrats that they backed away from. Noting the House Republicans did the same thing with non-liability for businesses in coronavirus spread.

Congress passed the bill late Monday night, it is currently awaiting President Trump’s signature for ratification.

