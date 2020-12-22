Advertisement

Deputies free alligator wedged in Florida storm drain

Watch for those jaws
The deputies lifted a concrete slab to free the scaly reptile.
The deputies lifted a concrete slab to free the scaly reptile.(Source: Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office)
By Ed Payne
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 12:12 PM EST|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VENICE, Fla. (Gray News) – “To protect and to serve”: The police motto doesn’t just apply to people in southwest Florida.

For the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office, scaly critters get the same treatment.

Deputies freed an alligator that got stuck in a storm drain this week.

“Thanks to our sector 4 deputies who lifted the concrete slab to help him break free before he returned safely to the lake he typically calls ‘home,’” a post on the department’s Facebook page said.

🎈Imagine coming across this bad boy on your morning jog!! 😖 Deputies responded to south Venice this morning to help this...

Posted by Sarasota County (FL) Sheriff's Office on Monday, December 21, 2020

See you later …

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jared Mclean (L) and Nicholas Britton (R)
UPDATE: Two arrested and charged after allegedly robbing a man using a firearm
The WV DHHR is reporting 17 new COVID-19 deaths.
WV Health officials report daily record number of cases at 1,400 and a record number of 42 additional deaths
Exxon Black Bear Express Robbery
Police search for suspect in connection to an armed robbery in Fairmont
10-year-old dream comes to life at Windmill Park
10-year-old dream comes to life at Windmill Park
A Georgia college student has been sentenced to two months in prison for breaking the Cayman...
Georgia teen jailed in Cayman Islands for violating COVID-19 protocol

Latest News

They're baking spirits bright in a different way, dropping off the desserts, like cookies and...
‘Cookie ninjas’ caught on camera leaving holiday treats on neighbor’s porch
A man pushes carts as a hiring sign shows at a Jewel Osco grocery store in Deerfield, Ill.,...
US layoffs remain elevated as 803,000 seek jobless aid
FILE - This Friday, May 16, 2014, file photo, shows the General Motors logo at the company's...
GM recalls 840K vehicles for seat belt, suspension problems
FILE - In this Dec. 15, 2020, file photo, a droplet falls from a syringe after a health care...
Pfizer to supply US with additional 100M doses of vaccine
Ethan Mast, 35, and Kourtney Aumen, 21, have been booked into the Benton County Jail over a...
Sheriff: Missouri girl’s killers sought to remove ‘demon’