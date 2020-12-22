Advertisement

Huggins on ballot for Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame for fourth straight year

Has 888 career wins and counting
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 4:59 PM EST|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - For the fourth consecutive year, WVU head coach Bob Huggins is on the ballot for the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

Huggins has 888 career wins and counting as No. 7 WVU heads to No. 3 Kansas on Tuesday night.

Returners to the ballot include Villanova head coach Jay Wright and current Spurs assistant coach and former WNBA guard Becky Hammon. NBA Champion with the Boston Celtics Paul Pierce & former NBA head coach Doug Collins are first-time nominees.

The finalists for the class will be revealed in early March while the Class of 2021 will be revealed at the NCAA final four slated for early April.

The Class of 2021 will join the Class of 2020 at the enshrinement ceremony, slated for May 13-15, 2021 at Mohegan Sun in Connecticut.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jared Mclean (L) and Nicholas Britton (R)
UPDATE: Two arrested and charged after allegedly robbing a man using a firearm
The WV DHHR is reporting 17 new COVID-19 deaths.
WV Health officials report daily record number of cases at 1,400 and a record number of 42 additional deaths
Exxon Black Bear Express Robbery
Police search for suspect in connection to an armed robbery in Fairmont
10-year-old dream comes to life at Windmill Park
10-year-old dream comes to life at Windmill Park
A Georgia college student has been sentenced to two months in prison for breaking the Cayman...
Georgia teen jailed in Cayman Islands for violating COVID-19 protocol

Latest News

KU’s Christian Braun shoots over West Virginia’s Sean McNeil during the first half of Tuesday...
Hot-shooting No. 3 Kansas pulls away from No. 7 WVU, 79-65
First team all-sate QB & 2020 House Award winner
Fairmont Senior’s Michael named Premier Bank Player of the Year
Oct 17, 2020; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers defensive lineman...
Stills tabbed All-American by ESPN
WVU men's basketball
WVU up to No. 7 in AP Top 25 Poll