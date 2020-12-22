Huggins on ballot for Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame for fourth straight year

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - For the fourth consecutive year, WVU head coach Bob Huggins is on the ballot for the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

Huggins has 888 career wins and counting as No. 7 WVU heads to No. 3 Kansas on Tuesday night.

Returners to the ballot include Villanova head coach Jay Wright and current Spurs assistant coach and former WNBA guard Becky Hammon. NBA Champion with the Boston Celtics Paul Pierce & former NBA head coach Doug Collins are first-time nominees.

The finalists for the class will be revealed in early March while the Class of 2021 will be revealed at the NCAA final four slated for early April.

The Class of 2021 will join the Class of 2020 at the enshrinement ceremony, slated for May 13-15, 2021 at Mohegan Sun in Connecticut.

Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame Announces Eligible Candidates for the Class of 2021. #21HoopClass



📰: https://t.co/vYbCbwb54d pic.twitter.com/wt8UKzWjiZ — Basketball HOF (@Hoophall) December 22, 2020

