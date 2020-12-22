Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | December 22, 2020

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - We saw plenty of rain and snow passing through WV, as a low-pressure system brought plenty of precipitation to the mountain state. As temperatures drop, some of the remaining rain will turn into snow. Because of breezy winds and the fact that snow is falling in the mountains, the mountain counties are still under Winter Weather Advisories until at least the late-morning hours, with some of the mountain counties under a Winter Storm Warning until the early-afternoon hours. Roads will be slick in the mountains, especially on some back roads, so be careful traveling today. Even roads in the lowlands will be wet because of the rain, so be aware of that when traveling this morning. Most of the snow showers stick around until the afternoon, with any remaining snow flurries leaving by early-evening. After the LP leaves, high pressure moves in and causes skies to clear out partly, causing temperatures to cool down. Tomorrow, we’ll warm up to the unseasonable 50s, as the HP system moves east and an intense low comes from the west, bringing partly sunny skies and southerly winds. Then on the day before Christmas, the intense low-pressure system and its frontal boundary push into WV, bringing plenty of rain showers for the day, with snow coming in for the evening and night hours. This snow sticks around for much of the day on Friday, along with bitterly cold temperatures. Be careful when traveling for the holidays. The system then leaves before the weekend, allowing us to warm up slightly.

Today: Most of the rain and snow falling in WV leaves by early afternoon, with the remaining snow flurries gone by early evening. High: 38.

Tonight: Skies clear out partly overnight, as HP pushes in. Winds will be light, but temperatures will still be chilly. Low: 27.

Wednesday: We’ll see more clouds than Sun for the day, with most of them being high-level clouds. More come in the evening. At least we’ll be warmer-than-average for late-December. High: 52.

Thursday: It depends on how fast the system moves through, but the system will bring rain for the morning and afternoon, with precipitation transitioning to mix and snow in the evening and overnight hours. Winds will be breezy, so be careful traveling. High: 47.

