Kevin Corriveau’s Evening Forecast | December 21, 2020

A cold, wet evening in store
By Kevin Corriveau
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 9:23 PM EST|Updated: 11 hours ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Happy Monday! This is a big holiday week and we’ll have some interesting weather out there. First of all starting with tonight. The rain showers moving through our area will change over or will stay a rain/snow mix into tomorrow morning. Temperatures will just cross below the freezing mark, but not by much. Later tomorrow afternoon skies will clear and that will stay the trend through Wednesday morning. Because of the clear skies and southerly winds, temperatures will unseasonably warm, reaching close to the mid 50′s. Starting on Thursday the area will begin being affected by a weather system coming out of the Midwest and bring all day showers to the state. Later on Thursday, those showers change over and temperatures take a dive as the cold front pushes through. This will leave us snowy on Christmas Day with very chilly temperatures.

Tonight: Wintry mix across the area. Lows: 31

Tomorrow: Morning precipitation gives way to some sun. High: 45

Tuesday: A cloudy day with a chance of showers in the morning. High: 38

Wednesday: Unseasonably warm and partly cloudy. High: 52

