Advertisement

Kevin Corriveau’s Evening Forecast | December 22, 2020

Wednesday will be the best weather day of the week!!
By Kevin Corriveau
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 6:12 PM EST|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Its Tuesday everyone and we’re just a few days away from Christmas. Some of you may be very happy with the forecast and a few of you may not. But first let’s take a look at what’s going to be happening tonight. All those clouds will begin to dissipate overnight and leave us very chilly in the morning, down to the mid 20′s. But if you’re a fan of warm weather and sun like I am, then the rest of the day tomorrow is going to be absolutely gorgeous. We are going to have a flow from the southwest and that means warmer air will be moving into our area. Along with plenty of sunshine, we could possibly reach 53F. But that will be the last of the spring-like weather. On Thursday we have a strong system that will be rolling through, making most of Thursday very wet and windy. So now, how do you like your Christmas weather served up? On the backside of that powerful system that is going to be moving through, temperatures will drop and the rain will turn to snow. That snow will continue off and on all day on Christmas. Temperatures will also be dropping and the wake up low on Christmas will be around 14F with the day only getting up to about 20F. Saturday morning will be even colder, down to 11F.

Tonight: Clouds breaking. Lows: 27

Tomorrow: An absolutely gorgeous day with sunshine and above-average temperatures. High: 54

Christmas Eve: Rain for most of the day, changing over to snow later. High: 54

Christmas: Snowy at times and bitterly cold. High: 20

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jared Mclean (L) and Nicholas Britton (R)
UPDATE: Two arrested and charged after allegedly robbing a man using a firearm
The WV DHHR is reporting 17 new COVID-19 deaths.
WV Health officials report daily record number of cases at 1,400 and a record number of 42 additional deaths
Exxon Black Bear Express Robbery
Police search for suspect in connection to an armed robbery in Fairmont
10-year-old dream comes to life at Windmill Park
10-year-old dream comes to life at Windmill Park
A Georgia college student has been sentenced to two months in prison for breaking the Cayman...
Georgia teen jailed in Cayman Islands for violating COVID-19 protocol

Latest News

Hour-by-Hour Model showing conditions at 7AM, December 24, 2020.
Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | December 23, 2020
Kevin Corriveau's Evening forecast for December 22, 2020
Kevin Corriveau's Evening forecast for December 22, 2020
Hour-by-Hour model showing conditions at 3 PM, December 22, 2020.
Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | December 22, 2020
Winter Storm Warning that goes into effect December 16, at early-morning. This is because much...
Kevin Corriveau’s Evening Forecast | December 21, 2020