Kevin Corriveau’s Evening Forecast | December 22, 2020

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Its Tuesday everyone and we’re just a few days away from Christmas. Some of you may be very happy with the forecast and a few of you may not. But first let’s take a look at what’s going to be happening tonight. All those clouds will begin to dissipate overnight and leave us very chilly in the morning, down to the mid 20′s. But if you’re a fan of warm weather and sun like I am, then the rest of the day tomorrow is going to be absolutely gorgeous. We are going to have a flow from the southwest and that means warmer air will be moving into our area. Along with plenty of sunshine, we could possibly reach 53F. But that will be the last of the spring-like weather. On Thursday we have a strong system that will be rolling through, making most of Thursday very wet and windy. So now, how do you like your Christmas weather served up? On the backside of that powerful system that is going to be moving through, temperatures will drop and the rain will turn to snow. That snow will continue off and on all day on Christmas. Temperatures will also be dropping and the wake up low on Christmas will be around 14F with the day only getting up to about 20F. Saturday morning will be even colder, down to 11F.

Tonight: Clouds breaking. Lows: 27

Tomorrow: An absolutely gorgeous day with sunshine and above-average temperatures. High: 54

Christmas Eve: Rain for most of the day, changing over to snow later. High: 54

Christmas: Snowy at times and bitterly cold. High: 20

