Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center ready to distribute Moderna COVID-19 vaccine

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center announced they will begin COVID-19 vaccination with the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine starting Wednesday.

The Moderna COVID-19 vaccine was 94 percent effective in clinical trials in preventing COVID-19 disease. The vaccine is administered in two doses, 28 days apart. The side effects appear similar to those of other vaccines and are short-lived.

“Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center is eager to offer the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to health care personnel and community living center residents,” said Dr. Glenn R. Snider, Medical Center Director. “Receiving the vaccine is like having hope delivered. As vaccine supplies increase, our ultimate goal is to offer COVID-19 vaccination to all veterans and employees who want to be vaccinated.”

Even after receiving COVID-19 vaccination, employees and Veterans should continue wearing face coverings, practicing physical distancing and washing hands often.

Veterans can get up-to-date information on VA’s VA COVID-19 vaccine webpage, which launched on December 11, 2020, and sign up to receive regular updates on the vaccine on the VA’s Stay Informed page.

