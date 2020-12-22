Advertisement

Police search for suspect in connection to an armed robbery in Fairmont

Exxon Black Bear Express Robbery
Exxon Black Bear Express Robbery(Marion County Sheriff's Office)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 11:12 AM EST|Updated: 21 hours ago
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Police are searching for a male suspect in connection to an armed robbery at the Black Bear Express on Locust Ave. on Sunday, according to Lieutenant Matt Love with the Marion County Sheriff Office.

Officials describe the male suspect as black and approximately 6 ft. tall and was wearing a mask and a gray sweatshirt.

After obtaining an undisclosed amount of cash, the suspect fled on foot and the clerk was not injured during the robbery, police say.

A search of the area was conducted with the assistance of WVSP Fairmont Police Department and Whitehall Police Department, but the suspect was not located.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is investigating. Anyone with information is encouraged to call (304)-367-5300.

