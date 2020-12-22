Advertisement

Stills tabbed All-American by ESPN

Big 12′s Defensive Lineman of the Year
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 6:51 PM EST|Updated: 14 hours ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU senior defensive lineman Darius Stills has been named an All-American by ESPN. The nose guard is the Big 12′s defensive lineman of the year and was also a first-team all-Big 12 selection.

The Fairmont Senior alum registered 22 tackles, 11 solo, 3.5 sacks & 7.5 TFLS this season. He announced earlier this month that he will forgo his extra year of eligibility and declare for the 2021 NFL draft. The Liberty Bowl will be his final game as a Mountaineer.

Stills is joined on the All-America team by the Big 12′s offensive player of the year Breece Hall, Texas linebacker Joseph Ossai and TCU safety Trevon Moehrig.

Alabama's offensive stars highlight 2020 college football All-America team

