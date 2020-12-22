Advertisement

World Chase Tag marathon set to air Dec. 23

Two athletes compete in a World Chase Tag event.
By Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 9:39 AM EST|Updated: 23 hours ago
(Gray News) - One of the hottest new sports gaining audience during the pandemic will be on television for a 10-hour marathon beginning Wednesday.

NBC Sports Network (NBSN) will air multiple episodes of World Chase Tag on Dec. 23 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. ET and again from 9 p.m. to 3 a.m. ET.

Dubbed “World Chase Tag Day Across the USA,” the event showcases the world’s best parkour athletes who took part in the 2020 World Chase Tag USA Championships in Atlanta, the largest tournament in the game’s history.

World Chase Tag is what you might remember as a game of tag as a child, but much more intense, with athletes displaying extraordinary speed and agility.

In all, 16 teams compete in stages, playoffs and knockout finals to set up a final match for the championship.

Tupelo Honey, a company owned by Gray Television, handles the production of World Chase Tag. Gray Television also owns this television station and website.

