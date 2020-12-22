Advertisement

WVa governor's chief of staff Mike Hall retiring

(WTAP)
By WDTV News Staff
Dec. 22, 2020
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice’s chief of staff is retiring at the end of the month.

Justice appointed Mike Hall to the position in August 2017.

“Mike has been an absolutely exceptional leader in my administration for the last three years,” Justice said in a statement.

Hall also served in the state Senate and House of Delegates.

No replacement for Hall was immediately named.

Hall is the second member of Justice’s administration to announce his departure in the past week. State Department of Environmental Protection cabinet secretary Austin Caperton is leaving state government in January.

