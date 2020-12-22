WVU overcomes 16-point deficit to down Ohio, 88-79

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU trailed by 16 points midway through the second quarter but the Mountaineers stepped on the gas in the second half to take down Ohio, 88-79.

Kysre Gondrezick led the Mountaineers with 24 points and eight assists. Esmery Martinez posted her third-straight double-double with 16 points and 15 rebounds. KK Deans also added 21 for WVU.

Cierra Hooks paced the Bobcats with a game-high 29 points. Erica Johnson notched 27 points.

WVU shot 53 percent in the game to OU’s 45 percent. The Mountaineers outscored the Bobcats in the paint, 42-28.

With the victory, West Virginia improves to 6-2 overall. Ohio drops to 3-2. The Mountaineers will be back in action on Jan. 2 at Kansas. Tip-off in Lawrence will be announced at a future date.

