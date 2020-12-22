Advertisement

WVU overcomes 16-point deficit to down Ohio, 88-79

Mountaineers improve to 6-2 overall
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 9:53 PM EST|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU trailed by 16 points midway through the second quarter but the Mountaineers stepped on the gas in the second half to take down Ohio, 88-79.

Kysre Gondrezick led the Mountaineers with 24 points and eight assists. Esmery Martinez posted her third-straight double-double with 16 points and 15 rebounds. KK Deans also added 21 for WVU.

Cierra Hooks paced the Bobcats with a game-high 29 points. Erica Johnson notched 27 points.

WVU shot 53 percent in the game to OU’s 45 percent. The Mountaineers outscored the Bobcats in the paint, 42-28.

With the victory, West Virginia improves to 6-2 overall. Ohio drops to 3-2. The Mountaineers will be back in action on Jan. 2 at Kansas. Tip-off in Lawrence will be announced at a future date.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crime Scene Generic
Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an alleged shooting in Morgantown
Clarksburg Walmart to shut down over the weekend for COVID-19 deep cleaning
WV COVID-19
Health officials report 995 new cases of COVID-19, one additional death in W.Va.
Picture of the Harrison County Courthouse
Harrison County Courthouse temporarily closing as a result of positive COVID-19 cases
New York man charged with malicious wounding after stabbing incident in Morgantown

Latest News

WVU men's basketball
WVU up to No. 7 in AP Top 25 Poll
Liberty Bowl
Army Replaces Tennessee in Liberty Bowl
KNOXVILLE, TN - NOVEMBER 30, 2019 - Running back Eric Gray #3 of the Tennessee Volunteers and...
Reports: Tennessee Opts Out of Liberty Bowl Due to Positive COVID-19 Tests in Program
Vanderbilt place kicker Sarah Fuller (32) kicks an extra point during the first quarter of an...
Sarah Fuller’s jersey added to College Football Hall of Fame