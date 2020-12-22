WVU up to No. 7 in AP Top 25 Poll

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU men’s basketball moves up one spot to No. 7 in this week’s AP Top 25 Poll.

The Mountaineers defeated Iowa State Friday, 70-65 in its Big 12 opener. The victory improved WVU to 7-1 overall.

West Virginia faces No. 3 Kansas tomorrow in Lawrence at 9 p.m. The Jayhawks enter play at 7-1 overall with their lone loss coming against No. 1 Gonzaga on Nov. 26, 102-90.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.