Advertisement

WVU up to No. 7 in AP Top 25 Poll

Mountaineers play at No. 3 Kansas Tuesday night
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 10:05 PM EST|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU men’s basketball moves up one spot to No. 7 in this week’s AP Top 25 Poll.

The Mountaineers defeated Iowa State Friday, 70-65 in its Big 12 opener. The victory improved WVU to 7-1 overall.

West Virginia faces No. 3 Kansas tomorrow in Lawrence at 9 p.m. The Jayhawks enter play at 7-1 overall with their lone loss coming against No. 1 Gonzaga on Nov. 26, 102-90.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crime Scene Generic
Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an alleged shooting in Morgantown
Clarksburg Walmart to shut down over the weekend for COVID-19 deep cleaning
WV COVID-19
Health officials report 995 new cases of COVID-19, one additional death in W.Va.
Picture of the Harrison County Courthouse
Harrison County Courthouse temporarily closing as a result of positive COVID-19 cases
New York man charged with malicious wounding after stabbing incident in Morgantown

Latest News

Photo courtesy: Dale Sparks
WVU overcomes 16-point deficit to down Ohio, 88-79
Liberty Bowl
Army Replaces Tennessee in Liberty Bowl
KNOXVILLE, TN - NOVEMBER 30, 2019 - Running back Eric Gray #3 of the Tennessee Volunteers and...
Reports: Tennessee Opts Out of Liberty Bowl Due to Positive COVID-19 Tests in Program
Vanderbilt place kicker Sarah Fuller (32) kicks an extra point during the first quarter of an...
Sarah Fuller’s jersey added to College Football Hall of Fame