Fairmont City Hall temporarily closed due to COVID-19 cases

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Fairmont City Hall is closed due to COVID-19 cases among staff members, according to the City of Fairmont.

City Hall will be closed until at least Jan. 4. The city announced that if City Hall needs to be closed beyond Jan. 4. an official statement will be released.

“Upon the advisement and direction of the Marion County Health Department, we will be closing City Hall effective immediately,” said City Manager Valerie Means.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.