Fairmont City Hall temporarily closed due to COVID-19 cases

The City of Fairmont
The City of Fairmont(WDTV)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 12:43 PM EST|Updated: 15 hours ago
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Fairmont City Hall is closed due to COVID-19 cases among staff members, according to the City of Fairmont.

City Hall will be closed until at least Jan. 4. The city announced that if City Hall needs to be closed beyond Jan. 4. an official statement will be released.

“Upon the advisement and direction of the Marion County Health Department, we will be closing City Hall effective immediately,” said City Manager Valerie Means.

