Fairmont Senior’s Michael named Premier Bank Player of the Year

First team all-sate QB & 2020 House Award winner
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 7:45 PM EST|Updated: 13 hours ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Fairmont Senior All-State quarterback Gage Michael is our Premier Bank Player of the Year.

The future Kent State Golden Flash was the co-captain of the all-state first team at the quarterback position. He also won the 2020 House Award for the best gunslinger in the state.

Michael was selected from our Premier Bank Players of the Week Class of 2020.

Last year’s recipient of the award was former Bridgeport running back & current Harvard student-athlete Carson Winkie.

