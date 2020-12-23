Firefighter retires after 24 years of service

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The Northside Fire Department celebrated firefighter, Lieutenant Brian Jones on his retirement from the force.

Jones said he thought he was coming in for a holiday dinner. Little did he know it was a celebration for him.

He said the dinner and time spent together helped bring closure that he didn’t get while being home sick with COVID-19 on the day of his last shift.

Jones said he had no firefighting experience when he first joined the force. But over the years he learned everything he needed to succeed at his job.

He was awarded a plaque that had a fire axe on it with his name and years of service listed.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.