First wave of COVID-19 vaccine on its way to WVU

By Jasmin Adous
Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 5:40 PM EST|Updated: 10 hours ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia University will start the first wave of COVID-19 vaccine doses December 27, 2020.

As part of phase 1-D, higher education employees over 65 will receive priority for this first wave of vaccines, followed by those 50 and older.

WVU Coronavirus Czar Dr. Clay Marsh explains in a news release that age is the primary factor when it comes to catching the virus and dying from it.

“We know that in West Virginia the oldest residents are the ones most likely to die from COVID-19. In fact, those over the age of 60 who are infected with the virus account for 92 percent of West Virginians dying of covid-19, and those aged 65 to 74 have a risk of being hospitalized that is five times higher than the adult age group of 18-29,” said Dr. Marsh.

The university is giving out their allotment of vaccines weekly.

They must use all of their allotment or they’ll have to give the unused vaccines back and the next installment will be lowered accordingly.

Employees who meet the requirements were emailed a questionnaire. The deadline to respond to it is December 29, 2020.

