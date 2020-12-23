Health officials report 1,199 new cases of COVID-19, 23 additional deaths in W.Va.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WDTV) - West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials reported 1,199 new COVID-19 cases in the Mountain State Wednesday.

It brings the total count to 75,936.

West Virginia has received 60,875 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. The state has administered 18,488 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

DHHR officials also reported 23 additional COVID-19 related deaths in the state Wednesday bringing the death count to 1,194.

The patients were a 74-year old female from Hampshire County, an 80-year old male from Cabell County, a 71-year old female from Morgan County, an 80-year old male from Wood County, a 61-year old male from Mason County, an 84-year old female from Hancock County, a 69-year old female from Mineral County, a 61-year old female from Kanawha County, a 97-year old female from Ritchie County, a 61-year old female from Marshall County, a 99-year old female from Greenbrier County, a 78-year old male from Mineral County, a 74-year old male from Mineral County, a 78-year old male from Kanawha County, a 91-year old female from Raleigh County, a 67-year old male from Marshall County, a 78-year old male from Clay County, a 69-year old female from Kanawha County, an 81-year old female from Putnam County, a 71-year old female from Taylor County, a 91-year old male from Cabell County, an 82-year old male from Monongalia County and a 97-year old female from Jackson County.

“We mourn with all families suffering the loss of loved ones due to COVID-19,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary.

DHHR officials said 22,826 cases are currently active.

According to data from DHHR, 737 patients are currently hospitalized. 175 patients are in ICU, and 78 patients are on ventilators.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (630), Berkeley (5,460), Boone (957), Braxton (240), Brooke (1,226), Cabell (4,683), Calhoun (117), Clay (239), Doddridge (216), Fayette (1,562), Gilmer (319), Grant (690), Greenbrier (1,221), Hampshire (844), Hancock (1,631), Hardy (677), Harrison (2,545), Jackson (1,038), Jefferson (2,131), Kanawha (7,984), Lewis (433), Lincoln (678), Logan (1,483), Marion (1,528), Marshall (1,810), Mason (920), McDowell (856), Mercer (2,353), Mineral (2,023), Mingo (1,289), Monongalia (4,826), Monroe (565), Morgan (560), Nicholas (584), Ohio (2,305), Pendleton (241), Pleasants (317), Pocahontas (327), Preston (1,407), Putnam (2,743), Raleigh (2,434), Randolph (1,028), Ritchie (301), Roane (268), Summers (375), Taylor (609), Tucker (280), Tyler (293), Upshur (756), Wayne (1,555), Webster (121), Wetzel (616), Wirt (188), Wood (4,391), Wyoming (1,063).

