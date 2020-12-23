Advertisement

Hot-shooting No. 3 Kansas pulls away from No. 7 WVU, 79-65

Jayhawks hit a season-best 16 threes
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 11:41 PM EST|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - No. 3 Kansas hit 16 threes with 6 coming from sophomore guard Christian Braun as the Jaywhawks (8-1) defeated No. 7 West Viriginia (7-2), 79-65.

Sean McNeil scored 20 of his game-high 24 points in the first half, going 6-6 from three before the break.

Deuce McBride added 19 for West Virginia and Derek Culver had 8 points and 8 rebounds.

KU was led by 22 points from Braun and 17 points and 7 rebounds from freshman forward Jalen Wilson.

The Mountaineers are slated to return to action on January 2 at Oklahoma.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jared Mclean (L) and Nicholas Britton (R)
UPDATE: Two arrested and charged after allegedly robbing a man using a firearm
The WV DHHR is reporting 17 new COVID-19 deaths.
WV Health officials report daily record number of cases at 1,400 and a record number of 42 additional deaths
Exxon Black Bear Express Robbery
Police search for suspect in connection to an armed robbery in Fairmont
10-year-old dream comes to life at Windmill Park
10-year-old dream comes to life at Windmill Park
A Georgia college student has been sentenced to two months in prison for breaking the Cayman...
Georgia teen jailed in Cayman Islands for violating COVID-19 protocol

Latest News

First team all-sate QB & 2020 House Award winner
Fairmont Senior’s Michael named Premier Bank Player of the Year
Oct 17, 2020; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers defensive lineman...
Stills tabbed All-American by ESPN
Nominated for Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame
Huggins on ballot for Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame for fourth straight year
WVU men's basketball
WVU up to No. 7 in AP Top 25 Poll