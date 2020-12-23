Hot-shooting No. 3 Kansas pulls away from No. 7 WVU, 79-65
Jayhawks hit a season-best 16 threes
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 11:41 PM EST|Updated: 9 hours ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - No. 3 Kansas hit 16 threes with 6 coming from sophomore guard Christian Braun as the Jaywhawks (8-1) defeated No. 7 West Viriginia (7-2), 79-65.
Sean McNeil scored 20 of his game-high 24 points in the first half, going 6-6 from three before the break.
Deuce McBride added 19 for West Virginia and Derek Culver had 8 points and 8 rebounds.
KU was led by 22 points from Braun and 17 points and 7 rebounds from freshman forward Jalen Wilson.
The Mountaineers are slated to return to action on January 2 at Oklahoma.
