Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | December 23, 2020

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - It’s a cold morning, but we’ll warm up soon. The high-pressure system that dried us out last night will push east, and combined with a low from out west, southerly air flow and partly sunny skies happen. This warms us up to the unseasonable low-50s, making today awesome. Overnight, clouds roll in, as well as a few pre-frontal showers. By tomorrow morning, an intense frontal boundary will bring widespread rain to WV. Some of these patches of rain will be heavy, making for a slick morning and afternoon commute. Then, in the early-evening hours, the back end of this system will push in, causing temperatures to drop and turning the rain into snow. Heading into tomorrow night into Christmas morning, we’ll see snow showers, as well as temperatures in the teens. Gusty winds will make those temperatures feel more like the single digits, while blowing some snow around at the same time. On-again, off-again snow showers happen all morning and afternoon on Christmas day, but are especially prevalent in the morning. While it’s too early to tell how much snow we’re going to get, the amount of expected snow, combined with the Christmas Eve rain and cold temperatures, will likely be more than enough to make many roads slick, so be careful when driving for the holidays. We’ll then dry out Friday night, dealing with a cold Saturday morning. After that, we’ll slowly warm up to the 40s later in the weekend. Stay safe this Christmas.

Today: We’ll see more clouds than Sun today, but there will be breaks in the clouds. We’ll be warmer-than-average, and, while breezy, nice in general. High: 52.

Tonight: Overnight, we’ll see more clouds pushing in, as well as a few pre-frontal showers. Low: 40.

Wednesday: We’ll start with widespread rain shower for WV. Some of these patches of rain will be heavy at times, making commuting risky. Later in the night, we’ll go from rain to snow. High: 52

Thursday: We’ll see some more snow showers for the day, mostly within the morning hours. Temperatures will be bitterly cold, with wind chills possibly in the single digits. High: 20.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.