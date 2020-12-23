Advertisement

Kevin Corriveau’s Evening Forecast | December 23, 2020

Parts of West Virginia are under Winter Weather Alerts!
By Kevin Corriveau
Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 4:06 PM EST|Updated: 12 hours ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Good Wednesday Everyone!! It was a beautiful day out as promised with plenty of sun and temperatures into the mid to high 50′s. Unfortunately, it’s not around very long. Starting overnight we’ll begin to see more clouds and some isolated rain showers. By late Thursday morning, the rain showers get stronger with the approach of a cold front from the west. The National Weather Service then puts us under a Winter Storm Warning beginning on Thursday at 7 pm for the majority of northcentral West Virginia, with snow totals anywhere from 4-6″. Northern West Virginia is under a Winter Advisory with expected totals to be a little less at 3-5″. These Warnings ad advisories continue through early afternoon Friday. Temperatures will dive as well on Christmas morning, reaching down to 17F, with not much of a warm up during the day, only 22F expected for a high. Saturday morning will be even colder, down to 11F. But the weekend will be improving nicely with partly cloudy conditions both days and a warming trend.

Tonight: Clouds increasing. rain showers begin. Lows: 41

Christmas Eve: Heavy rain throughout the day turning to snow late. High: 55

Christmas: Cold with plenty of snow across the region. High: 22

Saturday: Improving conditions and partly cloudy, warmer. High: 27

Kevin Corriveau's evening forecast for December 23, 2020
