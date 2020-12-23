BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) -Lenora Nearbelle Green Clutter, 92 of Webster Springs passed away on December 22, 2020 at Webster Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Cowen. She was born February 4, 1928 in Webster Springs to the late Allen Elliott and Mary Elizabeth Payne Green and was a homemaker. She attended Fountain of Life Pentecostal Church, Cowen. She enjoyed gardening, quilting and enjoyed cooking for people. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years Hayward A. Clutter; infant son, Arley Hayward Clutter; son-in-law Max Leroy Farley, Sr.; and siblings Gayla Eva Carpenter, Orlando Jackson Green, Reba Layla Green Carden, Leoma Loucille Green Hamrick, George Heaston Green, Roy Clinton Green, Lantie Brantie Green, and Deloris DelRio Green McIe; brother-in-law Lloyd Utt; step-grandson Max Farley, Jr.; and one step-great-grandchild. Left to cherish her memory are her children Darrell Arthur (Debra) Clutter and Iona Marie Farley, both of Webster Springs; siblings Louberta Carol Green Utt of Ohio and Mack Waldo Green and Retha Mae Green (Thomas A.) Grimes, both of Webster Springs; three step-grandchildren; five step-great-grandchildren; and three step-great-great-grandchildren; Reggie Utt, whom she loved like a son; and also host of nieces, nephews, and friends who will mourn her passing. Funeral Services to celebrate Lenora’s life will be 2:0 PM Sunday, December 27, 2020 at Dodd & Reed Funeral Home, Webster Springs with Pastor Paul Rounds officiating. Interment will follow in Joe McCourt Cemetery, Webster Springs. Friends may join the family for visitation on 6:00 to 9:00 PM Saturday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.doddreedfh.com. Dodd & Reed Funeral Home, Webster Springs is honored to be serving the Clutter family. Due to the COVID-19 Virus, all who attend the services please practice the social distancing guidelines set forth by the CDC and the State of WV, including wearing of facial coverings.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.