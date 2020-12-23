Advertisement

Steve Pulice named as Clarksburg Interim Fire Chief

Captain Steve Pulice
Captain Steve Pulice(City of Clarksburg)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 12:03 PM EST|Updated: 16 hours ago
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Captain Steve Pulice has been appointed as Interim Fire Chief, according to a press release from the City of Clarksburg.

The appointment came following the retirement of Chief Richard Scott. Mr. Pulice will be sworn in on Jan. 4. at 9 am in front of City Hall.

“I am anxious to hit the ground running and will focus on the mission of the fire department at hand. The department must reevaluate that mission regularly as the industry is changing. We must be at the top of our game. That is our tradition, and we will continue to proudly serve the residents and visitors of Clarksburg,” Captain Pulice stated.

Captain Pulice has served with the Fire Department since 1984 and has steadily moved up through the ranks. He is also a WV State Certified Fire Service Instructor. Captain Pulice and his wife Felicia have been married for 43 years and have a daughter Mandy, who lives in Virginia and a son Adam who is also a firefighter with the Clarksburg Fire Department since 2005. Together they have five grandchildren.

