TSA preparing for the the increase of holiday travelers

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Even with the pandemic, the amount of people traveling is still high.

The North Central West Virginia airport has been preparing for travelers this holiday season.

As many Americans are seeming to take the CDC’s advice on not traveling over the holidays, some are still determined to see family and friends.

”We already know that during the Thanksgiving holiday there was an increase. We’ve already seen an increase in the past weekend with the number of people who are traveling so I’d say probably today we’re probably going to see a little bump, about a million passengers nationwide that we’ll be screening,” said spokesperson for TSA Lisa Farbstein.

AAA is estimating that although the number of travelers are down compared to last year, it is still expected that close to 85 million people will travel between Dec. 23. and Jan. 3. nationwide.

That’s why airports like the North Central West Virginia airport are still following protocols and the newest edition is the acrylic shields.

”Yes you’re going to see the acrylic shields at the checkpoint. You’re going to be seeing TSA officers wearing gloves and masks,” Farbstein said.

On the passenger end, they are asking travelers to not only wear masks and social distance, but to double check your carry on to make sure all the items are allowed through the checkpoint and if you’re taking gifts, avoid wrapping them. Instead, place them in a gift bag or allow easy access for TSA officers to check if they have to.

”We’re doing what we can to help tape down and stop the spread of coronavirus. We do know that passengers are also very interested in doing that as well,” Farbstein continued.

TSA officials say that if you have any questions, it’s best to get them answered before you arrive to the airport.

