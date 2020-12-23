Advertisement

Vehicle accident on I-79 South sends one person to the hospital

Officials say one lane is shut down
One person was transported to the hospital, officials say.
One person was transported to the hospital, officials say.
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 7:40 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARION COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - Crews are responding to a vehicle accident on I-79 South Wednesday morning.

According to Marion County 911 officials, the accident was at mile marker 132 and one lane is currently shut down.

Officials also say one person was sent to the hospital for their injuries.

The lane closure should be cleared soon, according to officials.

Stick with 5 News for updates.

