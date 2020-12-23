Vehicle accident on I-79 South sends one person to the hospital

MARION COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - Crews are responding to a vehicle accident on I-79 South Wednesday morning.

According to Marion County 911 officials, the accident was at mile marker 132 and one lane is currently shut down.

Officials also say one person was sent to the hospital for their injuries.

The lane closure should be cleared soon, according to officials.

Stick with 5 News for updates.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.