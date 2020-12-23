Advertisement

WVa, others to get $1.85M in federal opioid misuse funding

(WTAP)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 2:35 PM EST|Updated: 14 hours ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia’s U.S. senators announced $1.85 million in federal funding for opioid misuse research and treatment programs in the state.

The bulk of the money, $1.53 million, will go to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. West Virginia University will also get $222,500 for drug abuse and addiction research.

“The drug epidemic has ravaged our state, impacting every West Virginian and taking thousands from us too soon, and the COVID-19 pandemic has only made this crisis worse,” Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin said in a statement.

Republican Sen. Shelley Moore Capito said that the pandemic has led to a rise in overdoses and the need for treatment.

The year-end spending legislation passed by Congress on Monday includes $3.95 billion to deal with opioid addiction nationwide. It adds $1.5 billion to a grant program for states, with 15% set aside for West Virginia and other hard hit states.

