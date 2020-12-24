Christmas Weather

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Have you been dreaming of a ‘White Christmas’? No need to dream here in North Central West Virginia, as it looks like a snowy Christmas Day will be a reality! Ritchie, Randolph, Preston, Barbour, Tucker, Upshur, Webster, Doddridge, Braxton, Gilmer, Lewis, Harrison, Taylor, and Northern Pocahontas counties are all under a Winter Storm Warning from 4 PM Christmas Eve until 1 PM Christmas Day. Total accumulations anywhere from 3-7 inches are possible in these areas.

Monongalia, Marion, and Southeast Pocahontas counties are under a Winter Weather Advisory, with 2-4 inches of snow possible. Caution should be used when travelling anywhere in these counties, as snow and ice will be coating the roadways.

We expect the rain to turn to snow around 8 PM this evening, and temperatures drop below freezing by 10 PM. These low temperatures could cause extensive icing on the roads, especially considering all of the rain that fell today. Winds may gust up to 20 miles per hour during the snowfall, causing low visibility, so travel carefully.

Snow will continue to fall in the form of scattered showers through Friday morning, bringing a beautiful backdrop to our Christmas morning. Don’t forget to make some snow angels and snowmen, and be safe!

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.