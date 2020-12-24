Advertisement

Christmas Weather

West Virginia Christmas Forecast
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Dec. 24, 2020 at 4:59 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Have you been dreaming of a ‘White Christmas’? No need to dream here in North Central West Virginia, as it looks like a snowy Christmas Day will be a reality! Ritchie, Randolph, Preston, Barbour, Tucker, Upshur, Webster, Doddridge, Braxton, Gilmer, Lewis, Harrison, Taylor, and Northern Pocahontas counties are all under a Winter Storm Warning from 4 PM Christmas Eve until 1 PM Christmas Day. Total accumulations anywhere from 3-7 inches are possible in these areas.

Monongalia, Marion, and Southeast Pocahontas counties are under a Winter Weather Advisory, with 2-4 inches of snow possible. Caution should be used when travelling anywhere in these counties, as snow and ice will be coating the roadways.

We expect the rain to turn to snow around 8 PM this evening, and temperatures drop below freezing by 10 PM. These low temperatures could cause extensive icing on the roads, especially considering all of the rain that fell today. Winds may gust up to 20 miles per hour during the snowfall, causing low visibility, so travel carefully.

Snow will continue to fall in the form of scattered showers through Friday morning, bringing a beautiful backdrop to our Christmas morning. Don’t forget to make some snow angels and snowmen, and be safe!

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coronavirus in West Virginia
Health officials report 1,199 new cases of COVID-19, 23 additional deaths in W.Va.
In this Nov. 26, 2020, photo, President Donald Trump speaks with reporters after participating...
Republicans block $2,000 virus stimulus checks despite Trump demand
In this Dec. 12, 2020, file photo, President Donald Trump walks on the South Lawn of the White...
Trump threatens COVID relief, stimulus checks; Pelosi urges ‘sign the bill’
One person was transported to the hospital, officials say.
Vehicle accident on I-79 South sends one person to the hospital
West Virginia University
First wave of COVID-19 vaccine on its way to WVU

Latest News

Manchin Interview
Senator Joe Manchin sits down with 5 News to discuss vaccine, the VA and stimulus checks
new snow plows
New snow plows
Kevin Corriveau
Welcome to the weather team Kevin Corriveau!
Manchin Interview
Manchin Interview
Christmas Weather
Christmas Weather