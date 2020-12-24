Despite Canceling Golf Event, Medbrook Children’s Charity Donates Tens of Thousands to School System

This story is from Jeff Toquinto and our media partners at Connect Bridgeport.

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - It is called a “party with a purpose.” And for anyone who has taken part, the phrase used to describe the annual Medbrook Children’s Charity Golf Classic is pretty spot on.

The event, which has raised hundreds more than a million dollars, was set to have its 21st event this summer, was yet another victim of COVID-19. Considering that in the first 20 years of the event the Golf Classic

In 20 years, the Golf Classic has raised close to $2 million dollars. Considering the bulk of those funds are used to assist underprivileged children throughout the area, particularly school-aged children in Harrison County, the cancellation on the surface seemed troublesome.

Founder and local Dr. Kelly Nelson, however, avoided the bogey. In fact, he ended up hitting a hole in one.

Despite the cancellation, Nelson was able to easily convince those singing up for the event to honor their financial commitments. The results were positive and last week he was able to present a check to the Harrison County Board of Education.

Nelson presented a check during a recent Board of Education meeting for $50,000 from the charity. Of that total, $35,000 will be utilized for the Children’s Apparel Program (CAP), while the remaining $15,000 goes to the Nurses Discretionary Fund.

“The year 2020 can be tagged as everything being different, but there are two big exceptions,” said Nelson. “Kids in need still, unfortunately, will still be in need, but this community is still focused, which means they still have heart and they still give.”

Nelson said in July when confirming the event would be canceled that the actual golf outing, based on it being held outdoors, probably could have been held. However, due to the fact the event is more of a social one as opposed to one simply involving golf, the idea was to scrap it for the year.

Nelson has already said he plans on bringing in it back in 2021 and hopes to continue to be able to provide funds for those in need through work with the school system.

“It will be bigger, badder, and better,” said Nelson with a laugh.

The charity accepts donations all year. For those who would like to assist the Medbrook Children’s Charity, you can send a donation by check in the name of the charity to Medbrook Children’s Charity, P.O. Box 1021, Bridgeport, WV 26330.

“We were over the moon and beyond this year to raise a record amount of money and give the school board a check for $50,000,” said Nelson. “I told the Board we realize there is likely more suffering that will be unfortunate, but there will also be more money to come when the time is right.”

