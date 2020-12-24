Fairmont Senior duo inks college football commitments

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - A pair of first team all-state Fairmont Senior football players made their college commitments official on Wednesday.

2020 House Award winning quarterback Gage Michael signed with Kent State to play football in the MAC.

Michael will enroll early & leave for Ohio in January.

Green will continue his academic & football career at Johns Hopkins University. JHU is one of the top engineering schools in the country.

