Advertisement

Fairmont Senior duo inks college football commitments

QB Gage Michael (Kent State) & OL Aidan Green (JHU)
Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 8:56 PM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - A pair of first team all-state Fairmont Senior football players made their college commitments official on Wednesday.

2020 House Award winning quarterback Gage Michael signed with Kent State to play football in the MAC.

Michael will enroll early & leave for Ohio in January.

Green will continue his academic & football career at Johns Hopkins University. JHU is one of the top engineering schools in the country.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In this Dec. 12, 2020, file photo, President Donald Trump walks on the South Lawn of the White...
Trump threatens COVID relief, stimulus checks; Pelosi urges ‘sign the bill’
Coronavirus in West Virginia
Health officials report 1,199 new cases of COVID-19, 23 additional deaths in W.Va.
One person was transported to the hospital, officials say.
Vehicle accident on I-79 South sends one person to the hospital
West Virginia University
First wave of COVID-19 vaccine on its way to WVU
Exxon Black Bear Express Robbery
Police search for suspect in connection to an armed robbery in Fairmont

Latest News

Cottrrell & Tshiebwe
WVU adds Northeastern to schedule on Tuesday, Dec. 29
Spring Valley OL/ WVU signee
SV’s Wyatt Milum wins Stydahar Award
KU’s Christian Braun shoots over West Virginia’s Sean McNeil during the first half of Tuesday...
Hot-shooting No. 3 Kansas pulls away from No. 7 WVU, 79-65
First team all-sate QB & 2020 House Award winner
Fairmont Senior’s Michael named Premier Bank Player of the Year