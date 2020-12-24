Health officials report 1,303 new cases of COVID-19, 34 additional deaths in W.Va.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WDTV) - West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials reported 1,303 new COVID-19 cases in the Mountain State Thursday.

It brings the total count to 77,239.

West Virginia has received 60,875 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. The state has administered 26,487 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

DHHR officials also reported 34 additional COVID-19 related deaths in the state Thursday bringing the death count to 1,228.

The DHHR announced that a death previously reported of an 87-year old female from Gilmer County has been deemed non-COVID related and has been removed from the total death count.

The patients were a 80-year old male from Jefferson County, an 83-year old female from Fayette County, a 68-year old male from Kanawha County, a 90-year old female from Hancock County, a 73-year old female from Pocahontas County, an 87-year old female from Fayette County, a 56-year old male from Ohio County, a 77-year old female from Pocahontas County, a 73-year old male from Monongalia County, an 81-year old female from Summers County, a 46-year old female from Kanawha County, a 77-year old female from Pocahontas County, a 92-year old female from Brooke County, a 79-year old female from Pocahontas County, a 63-year old male from Brooke County, a 90-year old female from Brooke County, a 66-year old male from Wyoming County, an 89-year old male from Wood County, a 65-year old male from Fayette County, an 80-year old female from Hancock County, a 94-year old female from Greenbrier County, an 88-year old female from Monongalia County, a 95-year old male from Hancock County, a 90-year old male from Summers County, an 80-year old female from Randolph County, an 81-year old male from Hancock County, an 89-year old female from Hancock County, an 85-year old male from Kanawha County, a 79-year old male from Taylor County, a 62-year old female from Hancock County, a 90-year old female from Putnam County, an 84-year old female from Greenbrier County, a 93-year old female from Ohio County, and a 75-year old female from Kanawha County.

“This is an incredibly difficult time for the families and friends of these West Virginians, especially during the holiday season,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “We offer our sympathies to each and every person connected to these individuals.”

DHHR officials said 22,975 cases are currently active.

According to data from DHHR, 739 patients are currently hospitalized. 170 patients are in ICU, and 75 patients are on ventilators.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (657), Berkeley (5,557), Boone (975), Braxton (252), Brooke (1,251), Cabell (4,770), Calhoun (118), Clay (241), Doddridge (219), Fayette (1,581), Gilmer (334), Grant (697), Greenbrier (1,256), Hampshire (891), Hancock (1,650), Hardy (689), Harrison (2,614), Jackson (1,055), Jefferson (2,150), Kanawha (8,074), Lewis (447), Lincoln (695), Logan (1,496), Marion (1,571), Marshall (1,829), Mason (934), McDowell (875), Mercer (2,410), Mineral (2,033), Mingo (1,305), Monongalia (4,915), Monroe (588), Morgan (570), Nicholas (587), Ohio (2,320), Pendleton (253), Pleasants (330), Pocahontas (333), Preston (1,450), Putnam (2,768), Raleigh (2,454), Randolph (1,035), Ritchie (304), Roane (270), Summers (376), Taylor (622), Tucker (291), Tyler (306), Upshur (773), Wayne (1,582), Webster (125), Wetzel (633), Wirt (193), Wood (4,462), Wyoming (1,073).

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.