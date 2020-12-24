Holiday Inn-Morgantown partners with Mon Health Medical Center for Families in Need

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Holiday Inn-Morgantown has partnered with Mon Health Medical Center to house out of-area patient families during hospital stays.

Families of patients traveling for medical care may now benefit from a new program that provides affordable accommodations in Morgantown, Mon Health announced in a press release.

The program began in early November and will run through April 1.

“We understand travelling for a loved one’s medical care comes with its own set of challenges,” said Mark Gilliam, Mon Health Medical Center Chief Administrative Officer. “That’s why we want to provide an option for out-of-area families who need a place to stay while they remain focused on their loved one’s health.”

Handicap rooms are also available upon request.

“When a serious illness or injury strikes, staying close to family is important,” said Jeff Albrecht, owner/operator of the Holiday Inn. “Not having a place to stay adds stress to families who are already coping with sometimes life-threatening changes and we are happy to offer support however we can.”

To learn more about the Holiday Inn and hotel amenities, visit information on the Holiday Inn Morgantown webpage.

