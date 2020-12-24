Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | December 24, 2020

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - If you’re heading out for holiday travel now, expect a soggy and wet afternoon, as rain continues pushing through our region. This comes as an intense cold front slides into WV, bringing plenty of moisture to NCWV. So far, warm air is preventing snow formation, but as the back end of the system pushes in tonight, we’ll go from rain to snow and bitterly cold temperatures. The snow continues into Christmas morning, with wind chills in the single digits for the lowlands and below zero for highlands. Snow showers continue taking place until at least the mid-evening hours. Because we’re expecting lots of snow for WV, Central and North-Central WV will be under a Winter Storm Warning from 4 PM tonight to 1 PM tomorrow, with only a few northern WV counties under a Winter Weather Advisory from 7 PM tonight to 1 PM tomorrow. The northern counties will likely see between 3-5 inches of snow, with other parts of NCWV seeing higher totals and the mountains seeing similar values. Roads will be slick and icy tonight and tomorrow, and combined with breezy winds and cold temperatures, traveling will be difficult. Leave for work or other travels early, give yourself extra time on those roads, and keep some supplies in your car just in case. The snow stops falling Friday evening, but Saturday morning brings more bitterly-cold temperatures, before we warm reach the 20s for the afternoon. Thereafter, we’ll reach the 40s for Sunday and Monday. Stay safe this holiday season.

Today: Cloudy skies dominate, with periods of rain for WV. Some of these patches of rain are heavy at times. Windy, with gusts 20 mph likely. More than half an inch of rain expected for morning and afternoon. High: 54.

Tonight: Rain transitions to snow in early-evening, with temperatures dropping in the night. Winds still a bit breezy, though not as breezy before. Roads will be slick. Low: 16.

Friday: Snow showers stick around for the day, mostly in the morning and early afternoon. Temperatures still bitterly cold, with wind chills in single digits likely. High: 20.

Saturday: HP dries us out, giving us partly clear skies. However, we’ll still be cold, with highs in the mid-20s. High: 26.

