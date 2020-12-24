Kevin Corriveau’s Evening Forecast | December 24, 2020

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Merry Christmas Eve Everyone!! And I wish I had some better weather to pass on to you this evening. But let’s get down to the information that you need to know right now. Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories have been posted by the National Weather Service for our area for snow totals of up to 7″. The storm system moving through now, which brought us the heavy rain today, will change to snow this evening. Temperatures will be diving quickly overnight, with an expected low of 11F Friday For northwest Pocahontas and southeast Randolph counties, there is Wind Chill Advisory going into effect at 4 am on Friday, for winds gusting to 40 mph and wind chills as low as -15F. Saturday will definitely be a white Christmas, but we took the difficult way to get it. Snow will continue to fall in intervals and the expected high is only going to reach the low 20′s. A much better weekend is in store with sun in the forecast and temperatures rising.

Tonight: Rain changing to snow and temperatures falling. Lows: 14

Christmas: Intermittent snow all day. High: 22

Saturday: Plenty of sun. High: 29

Saturday: Another sunny day and warmer. High: 46

