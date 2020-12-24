Moments that made Michael: Premier Bank Player of the Year

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Fairmont Senior quarterback Gage Michael is our 2020 Premier Bank Player of the Year.

The first team all-state QB started under center for two years, and left a lasting legacy on 12th street. He will represent Fairmont Senior at the next level.

MOMENTS THAT MADE MICHAEL

2018 STATE SEMIFINAL: MICHAEL’S FIRST CAREER PASSING SCORE

Michael throws first touchdown pass of his career to JD Smith in second half of Polar Bears 43-13 victory over Weir.

2019 OPENER: MICHAEL MAKES FIRST START AT QB

Gage led the Polar Bears to a 56-14 victory over Buckhannon-Upshur to begin the 2019 season. He threw for 177 yards and two touchdowns & ran for 131 with four more scores on just eight carries.

2019 STATE SEMIFINAL: MICHAEL FUELED BY LOSS TO BLUEFIELD

Bluefield came to East-West Stadium and brought Fairmont’s title defense to a screeching end, 40-24. Michael set a daily reminder in his phone of the score of that game, which motivated him heading into his senior campaign.

2020 STATE CHAMPIONSHIP RUN: MICHAEL LEADS BEARS TO SECOND TITLE IN THREE YEARS

Michael put a bow on his career as a Polar Bear, leading his team to the 2020 de facto AA state title. The Bears got revenge on Bluefield in what ultimately stood as the state championship game, 21-19. He finished the 2020 season with over 3,700 yards of offense, passing for 2,084 with 28 touchdowns & rushing for 1,639 with 17 scores. Michael became the first Polar Bear ever to surpass 8,000 total career yards and is the school’s leader in QB rushing yards with 3,900.

COLLEGE COMMITMENT: MICHAEL INKS WITH KENT STATE ON NATIONAL SIGNING DAY

On December 16, 2020, Michael put pen to paper and officially signed to play college football in the MAC for Kent State University. He made his commitment to the Golden Flashes in June.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.