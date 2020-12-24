Advertisement

NORAD Tracks Santa for the 65th year

NORAD's Santa Tracker annually shows where St. Nick is in his travels. The website also has...
NORAD's Santa Tracker annually shows where St. Nick is in his travels. The website also has games, music and other holiday fun.
Published: Dec. 24, 2020 at 5:01 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Despite everything that 2020 has thrown at us, one tradition remains; Santa Claus.

Kris Kringle will be flying at breakneck speeds tonight to deliver millions of gifts across the world, and sure as he is coming, NORAD is continuing to track him.

“Well we have had to make some significant adjustments. Usually we have about 1,500 volunteers that help us with NORAD tracking Santa. It is a big deal. We have had an awful lot of calls, 55,000 phone calls, two million Facebook items last year. We have had to scale that back significantly based upon the proximity of volunteers and things like this. But we have used some technology to try and overcome some of those things so that we can still be there for the kids that want to reach out and know where Santa is,” said MGen Scott Clancy, Deputy Commander of the Alaskan NORAD Region.

Throughout Christmas Eve, the agency has followed Santa using satellites and jets to make sure they have pinpoint accuracy on the holiday elf’s whereabouts. Donning a mask and his nine reindeer, not even Coronavirus can slow Claus. He will be arriving in West Virginia soon.

“Well, in West Virginia, he should be there between 9 p.m. and midnight Christmas morning. He always comes in right around that time. That is when he is projected to be there. He only comes to houses where the kids are asleep. If not, he will just skip on over that and come back when he knows that they are asleep,” said MGen Clancy.

If you want to follow Santa’s journey, visit https://www.noradsanta.org/ or call 1-877-HI-NORAD.

