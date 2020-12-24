Pet Helpers: Adopt Sam

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Say a big Hello to this adorable little guy.

Sam is a Chihuahua, male and 7 lbs. He has received all his vetting so he is ready to find his home with a family that will love him forever.

Sam recently lost his human and after mourning the loss, he is ready for his new life.

Having received years of being a beloved pet, he is very sweet. Playing with other dogs is okay with him. Another favorite is children that he can play with and share some love.

If you feel you are that perfect family for Little Sam, complete the online application here. Sam’s adoption fee is $150 and is being fostered in Morgantown.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.