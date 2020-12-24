Advertisement

Philippi Volunteer Fire Department sells decals to support injured firefighter

Philippi VFD is selling the decals for $10 each.
By Joe Buchanan
Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 8:48 PM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
PHILIPPI, W.Va (WDTV) - Fire departments in our area are rallying around a young firefighter recovering from a devastating accident this week.

Corey Martin is a junior firefighter with the Philippi Volunteer Fire Department. His roots in the firefighter community run deep. His father is the chief of the Winfield District Volunteer Fire Department. Those that serve in the department call him a brother.

Facebook posts by his father on the Winfield District VFD Facebook page describe an intensive recovery process, but one that his family and friends are hopeful will result in a full recovery.

To show support, the Philippi VFD teamed up with Barbour County-based LZRD Designs to create decals.

Over the weekend one of our members was involved in a serious accident. Corey has been hospitalized with severe...

Posted by Philippi Vol. Fire Department on Monday, December 21, 2020

Adorned with a red-stripe flag and #CoreyStrong. The decals cost $10 and proceeds go to the Martin family in support of Corey.

“We had decals made for all of our trucks stating CoreyStrong. They are for sale as well if people want to get them for their personal vehicles as well,” said JB Eakle, a member of the Winfield District VFD.

The sticker will adorn the windows of the Winfield fire engines. Showing support for their brother through his recovery.

If you would like your own sticker. They are available for $10 each from the Philippi VFD Facebook page. Direct contact them to place an order.

