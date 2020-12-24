Pishners’ “O Holy Night” Music Video Drawing Worldwide Attention; Song Featured at Oglebay Festival of Lights

This story is from Julie Perine and our media partners at Connect Bridgeport.

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - “O Holy Night” echoes throughout the world each holiday season, perhaps particularly on Christmas Eve.

Stephen and Belinda Pishner wanted to make sure that continued to happen this year, despite the circumstances. The Pishners, of All Saints Parish, released their own rendition of the classic carol – along with an original video – on YouTube.

“I wanted to get this song out online, for people to hear and enjoy and maybe even lift their spirits as this (COVID-19) pandemic seems to be worsening,” said Stephen Pishner. “This Christmas is going to be hard in some ways for many people and I think music can be a form of healing.”

The duo performs Pishner’s own musical arrangement, which is accompanied by a video filmed at St. Joseph Cathedral in Wheeling.

“I thought St. Joseph Cathedral in Wheeling might be a nice setting to film this music video. I have often seen Christmas concerts in cathedrals (on television) around the world, done with people like Luciano Pavarotti and Andrea Bocelli - and I thought- why can’t I do something like that,” Pishner said. “So, I embarked upon an unchartered creative journey to get this song released in video form.”

The video includes images and scenes throughout the cathedral.

“There is a vivid color to the video, that simply just comes from the artwork, the lighting, and structure of the cathedral itself,” Pishner said. “I asked my wife, Belinda, to join me in this artistic endeavor and so, you’ll hear and see her in this video.”

Music was recorded at Jamie Peck Productions in Wheeling and the video was shot and edited by Liam Peck.

Pishner is very pleased with the finished product and even more pleased with feedback he has received, even some comments from abroad. He hopes this one simple song can become one of many things people can connect to this Christmas.

“I recently read on Facebook a quote that said in regard to the pandemic, something like, ‘Science will get us out of this and music (and all the arts) will get us through this,” he said.

“O Holy Night” is included in a collection of pieces Pishner will include in a 2021 Christmas album.

The audio recording is now on iTunes and many other digital music platforms worldwide. 91.9 at Oglebay’s Festival of Lights is also featuring the song. The video, Pishner said, adds a whole new dimension.

“It now has 1,700 views. Most importantly though, I think the gift of music for the Christmas season this year will play an even stronger role in our lives, as we journey through this most uncertain and challenging time,” he said.

“O Holy Night,” Pishner said, is a song that reminds us that God became flesh and dwells among us.

“It’s a musical gift that can renew our hope and our faith,” he said.

Tune into the All Saints Catholic Church Facebook and YouTube pages at 6 p.m. today for more holiday worship tunes.

